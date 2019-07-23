CIT Q2 efficiency ratio improves, finance margin declines

CIT Group (CIT +0.5% ) Q2 EPS from continuing operations of $1.32 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.14 and increased from $1.19 in Q1 and $1.12 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 efficiency ratio of 56% improved from 58% in Q1, reflecting a decrease in operating expenses.

Q2 net finance revenue of $361M slipped 2% from Q1.

Q2 net finance margin of 3.13% declined 7 basis points from Q1, primarily reflecting higher average deposit costs partly offset by lower borrowings.

Average loans and loans held for sale (net of credit balances of factoring clients) of $29.6B rose 1% Q/Q, fell 12% Y/Y; average loans and leases in the core portfolio increased 8% Y/Y.

Average total deposits of $35.3B increased 6% Q/Q and 14% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per share of $54.29 at June 30, 2019 increased 3.6% Q/Q.

