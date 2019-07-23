Earnings confidence in the auto supplier sector

Auto parts stocks are gaining after some related earnings reports in the auto/trucking industry came in stronger than anticipated. The expanded partnership between Daimler and BAIC announced today is also seen as a positive for the sector.

Gainers include Adient (ADNT +5.9% ), Tenneco (TEN +5.1% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +6.7% ), BorgWarner (BWA +4.6% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +5.6% ), Dana (DAN +5.3% ), Aptiv (APTV +2.7% ), Autoliv (ALV +2.9% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +3.7% ), Magna International (MGA +3.9% ) and Visteon (VC +4.9% ).