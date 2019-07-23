Earnings confidence in the auto supplier sector

Auto parts stocks are gaining after some related earnings reports in the auto/trucking industry came in stronger than anticipated. The expanded partnership between Daimler and BAIC announced today is also seen as a positive for the sector.
Gainers include Adient (ADNT +5.9%), Tenneco (TEN +5.1%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +6.7%), BorgWarner (BWA +4.6%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +5.6%), Dana (DAN +5.3%), Aptiv (APTV +2.7%), Autoliv (ALV +2.9%), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +3.7%), Magna International (MGA +3.9%) and Visteon (VC +4.9%).
