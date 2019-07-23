UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal

  • United Technologies (UTX +1%) expects its acquisition of Rockwell Collins to add an extra $150M to full-year sales in 2019 and $0.15 per share to its profit, CFO Akhil Johri told Reuters.
  • The estimates are the first hard numbers the company has given on the additional impact on this year's sales and profit from the acquisition and compare to its overall target for cost synergies from the deal of about $600M.
  • United Tech also continues to expect a $0.10 per share impact on profit of this year's Boeing MAX groundings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.