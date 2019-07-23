UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal
Jul. 23, 2019 By: Yoel Minkoff
- United Technologies (UTX +1%) expects its acquisition of Rockwell Collins to add an extra $150M to full-year sales in 2019 and $0.15 per share to its profit, CFO Akhil Johri told Reuters.
- The estimates are the first hard numbers the company has given on the additional impact on this year's sales and profit from the acquisition and compare to its overall target for cost synergies from the deal of about $600M.
- United Tech also continues to expect a $0.10 per share impact on profit of this year's Boeing MAX groundings.