BMO warns of Amazon miss, remains bullish

BMO expects Amazon's (AMZN -0.1% ) Q3 operating income forecast to to fall below consensus estimates. Amazon reports earnings on Thursday.

Analyst Daniel Salmon: "We think 3Q OI guidance will come in below consensus as we do not believe consensus properly reflects the fact that 3Q is often a heavy investment period and continued investment in one-day shipping."

BMO expects Amazon to report about $850M in spending related to one-day shipping in Q3.

Despite the warnings, Salmon recommends picking up shares if there is a post-earnings pullback due to a miss.

BMO maintains an Outperform rating and $2,250 target on Amazon. The company has a Buy average Sell Side rating.