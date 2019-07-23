Eni launches new production onshore Egypt, makes new discoveries

Eni (E +0.5% ) says it has started production from Egypt's Western Desert, starting up at ~5K bb/day of oil from the South West Meleiha permit.

Eni says current oil production, delivered through two wells, is ~5K bbl/day and is expected to reach 7K bbl/day by September.

Eni owns a 50% interest in South West Meleiha while Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. holds the remaining 50%.

AGIBA, the operator company on behalf of EGPC and Eni, says it recently made two additional oil discoveries in the Meleiha development lease.