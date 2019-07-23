Banco Santander Q2 underlying profit up 8% Q/Q

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) rises 3.5% after Q2 adjusted EPS of €0.12 beats the average analyst estimate of €0.10

Q2 underlying profit of €2.10B rose 8% from €1.94B in Q1 and €1.98B in Q2 2018.

Underlying net interest income of €8.95B, up 3.1% Q/Q.

Efficiency ratio of 47.2% improves from 47.6% in Q1.

Q2 underlying return on tangible equity of 12.03% vs. 11.31% in Q1.

Gross loans and advances to customers of €908.2B rose 5% Y/Y; customer deposits of €814.8B, up 5% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per share of €4.30 at June 30, 2019, unchanged from March 31, 2019.

