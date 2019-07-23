Achieve extends NIH collaboration to advance cytisinicline for smoking cessation

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV +0.5% ) has extended its collaboration with the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) under which the latter will fund and provide research to support additional nonclinical studies as requested by the FDA to support a marketing application for cytisinicline for smoking cessation.

Specifically, NCCIH will sponsor a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) nonclinical reproductive study that should be completed in 2020.

Previously, NCCIH sponsored GLP nonclinical studies (e.g., genotoxicity, safety pharmacology, pharmacokinetics) to support the IND filing.