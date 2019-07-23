Just Energy -13% after adjusting trade receivables

Just Energy (JE -13% ) tumbles after management said it identified certain "customer enrollment and non-payment issues" over the past year during its strategic review.

JE says "numerous improvements" were implemented during June and July to address the issues, and it is updating its provisioning methodology used to estimate its reserve for trade receivables.

JE now sees an incremental impairment of its Texas residential accounts receivable of C$45M-C$50M, but does not expect the issues to have a continuing effect on future cash flows.