Hasbro +9% as Disney initiatives pay off again

Hasbro (HAS +9.1% ) etched out a new all-time high of $119.55 after a solid earnings beat.

The company's relationship with Disney was highlighted on the conference call. CEO Brian Goldner pointed to strong demand for Avengers-related toys and success with innovation around Princess and Frozen dolls. Goldner expects the Disney boost to continue in Q4 as Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrive and sees major Disney-related initiatives boosting results into 2020 as well.

Hasbro earnings call transcript