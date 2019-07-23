Amplify ETFs launches Seymour Cannabis ETF

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide exposure to the global cannabis industry.

Early-stage cannabis investor Tim Seymour, of Seymour Asset Management and CNBC Fast Money co-host, will serve as the fund's portfolio manager.

Companies in the CNBS portfolio must be federally legal in the countries in which they operate and fall into three distinct categories: cannabis/hemp plant; support cultivation and retail; and ancillary companies that provide services and products to the broader cannabis market.