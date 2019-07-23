Consumer  | Healthcare 

Amplify ETFs launches Seymour Cannabis ETF

|About: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)|By:, SA News Editor

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide exposure to the global cannabis industry.

Early-stage cannabis investor Tim Seymour, of Seymour Asset Management and CNBC Fast Money co-host, will serve as the fund's portfolio manager.

Companies in the CNBS portfolio must be federally legal in the countries in which they operate and fall into three distinct categories: cannabis/hemp plant; support cultivation and retail; and ancillary companies that provide services and products to the broader cannabis market.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox