Judge says Rhode Island's climate change lawsuit can proceed

Rhode Island's lawsuit against 21 oil and gas companies for climate change liability can continue in state court, as the state seeks to get the companies to help pay for damages caused by climate change.

"Climate change is expensive, and the State wants help paying for it," the judge said in his ruling, adding the companies "understood the consequences of their activity decades ago, when transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy would have saved a world of trouble."

Rhode Island first filed its lawsuit against fossil fuel companies in July 2018, becoming the first U.S. state to try to place the fossil fuel industry at fault for anticipated climate-driven damages.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are among the defendants named in the suit.