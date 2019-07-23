Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.23B (-20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ba has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.

