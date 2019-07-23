General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.69 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.36B (+24.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.