Anthem Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.62 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.88B (+9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, antm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.