IQVIA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.7B (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iqv has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.