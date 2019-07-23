Medicines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.59 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.97M (-41.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdco has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.