Northern Trust Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ntrs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.