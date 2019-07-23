Lithia Motors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.82 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lad has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.