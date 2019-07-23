Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.78B (-25.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, su has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.