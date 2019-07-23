Citrix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $772M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctxs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.