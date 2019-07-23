Core Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.46M (-1.2% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, clb has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
