Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rjf has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.