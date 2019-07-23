A bigger-than-expected drop in June existing home sales pulls down homebuilder stocks, with PulteGroup (PHM -6.5% ) and Hovnanian (HOV -6.6% ) taking the biggest hits.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) slips 0.7% .

Before the June home sales number came out, PulteGroup had risen in premarket trading after Q2 earnings beat the consensus estimate as the company explained homebuyer activity picked up after a soft H2 2018.

“Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels – even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs, and a record high net worth in the country,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

“Either a strong pent-up demand will show in the upcoming months, or there is a lack of confidence that is keeping buyers from this major expenditure," Yun added.

Other notable movers in the homebuilder sector: D.R. Horton (DHI -1.8% ), KB Home (KBH -1.7% ), Toll Brother (TOL -1% ), NVR (NVR -2.4% ), Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC -1.9% ), and William Lyon Homes (WLH -1% ).

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ