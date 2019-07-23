FARO Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.32M (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, faro has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.