Meritage Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $808.02M (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mth has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.