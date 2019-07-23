Devon Energy drops, hit by Goldman Sell rating on valuation

Devon Energy (DVN -1.5% ) falls as much as 3.2% intraday after Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a Sell rating and $25 price target from a previous Neutral rating, citing a rich valuation.

Goldman analyst Brian Singer says DVN's efforts to narrow its asset base and focus on cash returns to shareholders is positive but the company's remaining sum-of-the-parts valuation is too high vs. peers following the sale of its Canadian business.

Singer also believes DVN's Permian Basin asset value already is priced into the shares at current levels.

DVN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.