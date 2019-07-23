Rogers dips as profits mark narrow Q2 miss

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is 1.2% lower in U.S. trading after a narrow miss in its Q2 earnings report.

Revenues ticked up 0.5% overall; wireless service revenues grew 3%, based on a larger postpaid subscriber base and a 2% gain in average revenue per user thanks to a mix shift toward higher-rate plans in various brands.

Equipment revenue fell 5% to weigh on the total, amid a decrease in device upgrades by its existing subscribers.

In cable, Internet revenues rose 7% and the company added 22,000 net subs there.

EBITDA rose 9% to C$1.635B, and net income (adjusted) rose 8% to C$597M.

Net postpaid adds came to 77,000 (vs. 122,000 net adds a year ago), to bring the total postpaid base to 9.26M (up from 8.92M a year ago). Monthly churn was 0.99%, down from the prior-year 1.01%.

In prepaid, the company logged 8,000 net adds (vs. a year-ago net decline of 13,000) to land at 1.45M subs (down from 1.7M a year ago). Churn there was 4.43%, up from the prior-year 3.98%.

Blended average billings per user rose to C$67.16 from C$64.80, and blended ARPU rose to C$56.73 from C$55.60.

