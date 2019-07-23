Stocks mixed as materials rise, utilities fall

The Nasdaq erases its gain while the S&P 500 and the Dow pare morning gains.
The S&P's earlier increase of 0.4% moderates to +0.2%; the Nasdaq falls to flat vs. a 0.5% rise early in the session; the Dow, up 0.2%, recedes from an early 0.5% gain.
By S&P 500 sector, materials (+1.5%) and financials (+0.7%) outperform the broader market while utilities (-0.7%) and communication services (-0.4%) lag.
Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up 1.0% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index ended the session up 0.6%.
10-year Treasury yield, which spiked as high as 2.071%, are now roughly unchanged at 2.051%.
Crude oil edges down 0.1% to $56.17 per barrel.
Dollar Index advances 0.4% to 97.65.
