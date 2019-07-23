Stocks mixed as materials rise, utilities fall

The Nasdaq erases its gain while the S&P 500 and the Dow pare morning gains.

The S&P's earlier increase of 0.4% moderates to +0.2% ; the Nasdaq falls to flat vs. a 0.5% rise early in the session; the Dow, up 0.2% , recedes from an early 0.5% gain.

By S&P 500 sector, materials ( +1.5% ) and financials ( +0.7% ) outperform the broader market while utilities ( -0.7% ) and communication services ( -0.4% ) lag.

Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up 1.0% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index ended the session up 0.6% .

10-year Treasury yield, which spiked as high as 2.071%, are now roughly unchanged at 2.051%.

Crude oil edges down 0.1% to $56.17 per barrel.