Equinor wins drilling OK for Troll phase 3

Norway's safety watchdog approves Equinor (EQNR +0.1% ) to use a drillship to sink eight production wells in connection with the third phase of development of the giant Troll field in the North Sea.

Troll phase 3 has been touted as the main project offshore Norway to keep gas production levels - currently at ~120B cm/year - stable over the next two decades.

EQNR has estimated Troll phase 3 capex of NOK7.8B ($960M), which will help extend the productive life of the Troll field beyond 2050.

Troll is a significant supplier of gas to the European market and can meet 7%-8% of Europe's total daily gas consumption.