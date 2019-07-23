Rate cut caution for BDCs

It's a double-edged sword for the sector, say KBW's Ryan Lynch and Paul Johnson. If the Fed cuts because of worsening economic fundamentals, than that suggests loan losses could be on the rise. If the cut is more of a pre-emptive move to combat low inflation, that's not as bad, but still could pressure portfolio yields.

Year-to-date returns for BDCs are a healthy 19.9% vs. 19.5% for the S&P 500, and 9.8% for high-yield paper.

ETFs of note: BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FGB, LBDC

Individual names of interest: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)