Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Boston Scientific has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.