United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.98B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ups has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Revisiting My United Parcel Service Thesis