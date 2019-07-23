Silgan Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLGN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.