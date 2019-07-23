Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alxn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.