Arch Coal Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $558.75M (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, Arch Coal has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.