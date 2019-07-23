Check Point Software Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.53M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chkp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 12 downward.