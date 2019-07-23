TE Connectivity Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (-8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tel has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.