Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.