F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.48 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $556.15M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ffiv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.