Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-32.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.