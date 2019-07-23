Silicon Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.77M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.