The Brink's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $898.98M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bco has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.