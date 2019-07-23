ServiceNow Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $831.5M (+31.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, now has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 7 downward.