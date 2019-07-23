Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (-7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.