Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $762.29M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, var has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.