Allegiant Travel Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.72 (+52.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $505.84M (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, algt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.