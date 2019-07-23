Icon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $693.56M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, iclr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.