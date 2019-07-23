Echo Global Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $572.6M (-9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, echo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.