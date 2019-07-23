NextGen Healthcare Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.33M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NXGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.