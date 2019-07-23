Financial rescue for Ohio's nuclear plants approved by state legislature

Ohio's state House passes a bill approving a $1B financial rescue of the state's two nuclear power reactors that also will scale back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.

The Davis-Besse and Perry reactors are owned by FirstEnergy Solutions, which has said it would shut the money-losing plants in 2020 and 2021 unless the state provides financial assistance; FirstEnergy Solutions is a bankrupt unit of power company FirstEnergy (FE -0.6% ).

The bill, which passed the state Senate last week, now goes to Gov. DeWine, who has expressed support for the legislation.

Opponents led by the natural gas industry say they plan to ask voters to overturn the legislation in a statewide referendum next year.